BAE Systems announces that the UK's newest nuclear submarine has been successfully submerged for the first time at its center in Barrow, Cumbria.



The Royal Navy crew has reached this important milestone to prove the stability and safety of the 7,400-ton, 97-meter-long attack vessel.



The Dreadnought vessels, which are expected to enter service from the early 2030s, replace the Vanguard-class submarines, which currently deliver the Continuous At-Sea Deterrent (CASD) for the Royal Navy.



We are incredibly proud of the contribution we are making to the nation's security and Barrow's long and distinguished heritage as the cradle of submarine design and construction in the UK, BAE Systems Submarines said.