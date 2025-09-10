BAE Systems announces the official opening of a 22,940 m² engineering and development center in Maple Grove, Minnesota.



This site will serve as an innovation hub for the US military and its allies, with laboratories dedicated to digital engineering, simulation, systems integration, and prototyping.



The company will develop naval guns, launch systems, advanced munitions, submarine components, and combat vehicles, among other things. Jamie Hoyt, director of engineering, emphasizes that this site reinforces our commitment to our people and the protection of the armed forces.



BAE's operations in Minnesota date back to the 1940s. Construction began in April 2024 and was completed in August 2025.



















