BAE Systems reports that the T-150 logistics drone from its industrial partner Malloy Aeronautics has been declared ready for frontline operations by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines after two years of intensive testing from the Arctic to the Indian Ocean.



The T-150 will transport ammunition, weapons, food, and medical supplies to commandos in environments where conventional supply lines are limited.



With eight rotors, a range of 40 minutes, a speed of 60 mph, and a payload capacity of 68 kg, it can be flown manually or autonomously.



Neil Appleton, CEO of Malloy Aeronautics, describes this milestone as "a real paradigm shift for the modern battlefield."



The T-150 is already being tested with the Carrier Strike Group off the Indo-Pacific, marking a first refueling between HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Dauntless.



According to Brigadier Chris Haw, head of the Commando Forces program, this integration of logistics drones greatly expands the use of unmanned aerial systems and reduces the exposure of soldiers during resupply missions.