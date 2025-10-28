BAE Systems announces a deal worth around £5.4bn with Turkey for the sale of 20 Typhoon fighter jets, including a weapons and integration package.



The group will manufacture the main structures, carry out final assembly and lead the integration of weapons at its sites in Lancashire, mobilizing hundreds of British companies.



The contract, with weapons primarily supplied by MBDA, will support more than 20,000 highly skilled jobs in the UK.



With this order, Turkey becomes the tenth operator of the Typhoon, extending production into the 2030s.



Charles Woodburn, CEO of BAE Systems, emphasizes that this agreement "strengthens the sovereign capabilities essential to the UK's defense and security."



The stock gained nearly 1.8% in London by late morning.