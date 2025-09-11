BAE Systems reports that its FAST Labs division has entered into a three-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to advance quantum sensing and networking technologies.



Jane Heyes, principal scientist at FAST Labs, believes this partnership will "push the boundaries of quantum sensing and networking."



The goal is to integrate quantum sensors and networks to enhance soldier communications, spectrum awareness, and electronic warfare. BAE Systems will develop quantum radio frequency (RF) sensors based on Rydberg atoms, suitable for compact platforms.



The work will be carried out at BAE Systems' facilities in Merrimack, New Hampshire, as well as at AFRL sites in Rome and Stockbridge, New York.