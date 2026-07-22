The British defense group has introduced a prototype designed to operate alongside crewed aircraft to enhance armed forces' operational capabilities at a lower cost.

At the Farnborough Airshow BAE Systems unveiled its "Brontanax", dubbed "the UK's first autonomous, uncrewed collaborative combat aircraft". Designed to fly alongside fighter jets flown by humans, the drone is intended to deliver electronic warfare capabilities and precision-strike missions against both air and ground targets.



Developed by BAE Systems teams in Warton, the prototype involved over 500 employees and more than 75 major British companies and SMEs. The aircraft relies on an open architecture and a modular design so it can adapt as threats evolve.



The British government has confirmed a €300m commitment to the sovereign StormFighter program, which aims to develop an autonomous CCA set to be commissioned by the end of the decade. Brontanax, to date funded through BAE Systems' R&D investment, is now being readied for ground tests ahead of flight trials in UK airspace.



BAE Systems shares were up nearly 1% in London in late morning trading on Wednesday.