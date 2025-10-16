At the MRO Europe trade show (October 14-16, London), BAE Systems unveiled Horizon Solutions Aftermarket Services and Support, the new name for its expanded commercial avionics maintenance and repair offering. This initiative illustrates the group's commitment to anticipating the future needs of the aviation sector.



The Horizon Solutions range includes equipment return programs, overhaul services to extend system life, reliability enhancements, and fleet harmonization solutions to reduce costs.



Jack Stevens, vice president of the Controls and Avionics Solutions division, emphasizes that this development "reflects BAE Systems' commitment to staying ahead of its customers' expectations."



The company now supports over 600 operators and 33,000 aircraft worldwide through services covering the entire aircraft lifecycle.











