Bahrain: TotalEnergies and Bapco Energies Establish BxT Trading

TotalEnergies and Bapco Energies, Bahrain's national oil company, have created BxT Trading, a 50/50 trading joint venture leveraging the flows from Bapco Energies' refinery. As a new competitive player in Middle Eastern trading, BxT Trading will support Bahrain's oil sector by optimizing value creation from its downstream portfolio and strengthening its access to global markets.

Richard Sengmany Published on 01/14/2026 at 03:13 am EST

Through this joint venture, Bapco Energies will benefit from TotalEnergies' global trading expertise and will develop advanced capabilities in trading, pricing, analysis, and risk management.



With BxT Trading, TotalEnergies strengthens its presence in the Middle East, where the company already operates trading activities, in addition to its international hubs in Houston, Geneva, and Singapore.