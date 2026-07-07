Saudi Arabia is reshaping global trade routes. The question is whether National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia's (Bahri) earnings momentum is merely strong or structurally different this time.

Published on 07/07/2026 at 02:35 am EDT - Modified on 07/07/2026 at 04:22 am EDT

Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia's decade-long program to diversify the Kingdom's economy away from oil dependence. This has made logistics a structural priority, and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS), launched in June 2021, is the policy vehicle turning that commitment into capital.

The Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services expects the sector’s GDP contribution to rise from 6% to 10% by 2030. For shipping and logistics operators, this implies sustained volume growth, government-backed infrastructure investment, and expanding port capacity, creating a favorable backdrop for established industry incumbents.

Within this macro tailwind, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Strait of Hormuz - two chokepoints that together carry an estimated 30% of global container shipping - have both been subject to active disruption and geopolitical risks in FY 25-26.

Bahri, the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia, is the Kingdom's flagship maritime operator and the world's largest owner of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) under single ownership. Its 104-vessel fleet spans crude oil, chemicals, dry bulk and integrated logistics - positioning the company at the center of Saudi Arabia's maritime and supply chain flows.

Earnings hit escape velocity

Q1 26 revenue surged 129% y/y to SAR 5bn (from SAR 2.2bn), primarily driven by Bahri Oil’s strong performance. Higher freight rates amid improving crude tanker market fundamentals, alongside contributions from all business segments, supported the growth.

EBITDA rose 137% y/y to SAR 2.8bn from SAR 1.2bn, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 57% from 55%. Margin improvement was thanks to Bahri Chemicals & Products and Bahri Dry Bulk, supported by stronger freight rates across their respective markets.

Free cash flow improved to an inflow of SAR 1.3bn, following an outflow of SAR 1.2bn, driven by strong cash generation, a reduction in net debt and significantly lower capex of SAR 68m.

The valuation debate

The stock has delivered a strong performance, rising 35.3% over the past 12 months. Despite this rise, it is still below its 52-week high of

SAR 39.5 and is currently trading at SAR 32.4. On the income side, Bahri paid a dividend of exactly SAR 1 per share in FY 25, reflecting a yield of 3.1% - a figure that analysts expect to increase to 4.2% by FY 27.

Analyst sentiment remains firmly positive; although coverage is limited. All three analysts who watch the stock have "Buy" ratings, with an average target price of SAR 40.7, which represents approximately 25.6% upside potential from current levels.

Challenges on the horizon

The risk map is equally legible. VLCC earnings in Q1 26 were, by the company's own admission, underpinned by a geopolitical risk premium that can disappear as quickly as it materializes - the possible return of European-controlled tankers to mainstream trades, a shift in Russian crude flows, or renewed OPEC+ production discipline could each compress spot rates.

Meanwhile, the integrated logistics segment faces a more structural headwind; shipping market conditions are expected to remain volatile in FY 26, with limited demand visibility and continued pricing pressure, particularly on tariff-sensitive trade routes.

Alongside this, China's import trends, supported by recent stockpiling activity, remain a critical determinant of freight demand. In chemicals, regulatory cost pressure and freight market volatility are explicitly flagged for 2026. Taken together, the opportunity is significant - although, so is the company's dependence on market conditions.