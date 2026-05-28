Baikowski appoints Mikael Frenkian as Chief Executive Officer

The specialist manufacturer of specialty industrial minerals has announced the appointment of Mikael Frenkian as CEO, effective June 1, 2026. The decision was ratified during the latest Board of Directors meeting chaired by François-Xavier Entremont.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/28/2026 at 03:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Mikael Frenkian, 51, brings over 25 years of experience in the industrial and technology sectors. Since 2021, he has served as head of the Infra Red Solutions division at Umicore, specializing in infrared optical solutions and filters for industrial applications.



Prior to joining Umicore, he held several executive positions at Imerys, notably as Industrial Director for China, where he oversaw three manufacturing sites. He also managed various business units, driving growth through innovation and commercial expansion.



The specialty industrial minerals group believes his expertise in complex industrial environments and technology markets will be a key asset in supporting its next phase of development.