Baillie Gifford trims Edenred stake below 5% threshold

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/09/2026 at 09:15 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a filing with the AMF, Baillie Gifford & Co, acting on behalf of clients and funds, declared that it crossed below the 5% threshold of Edenred's share capital and voting rights on June 4, following a sale of shares on the open market.



The Scottish asset management firm specified that it holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 11,840,299 Edenred shares, representing 4.99% of the capital and 4.93% of the voting rights of the group, which specializes in payment services and solutions for the working world.