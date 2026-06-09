In a filing with the AMF, Baillie Gifford & Co, acting on behalf of clients and funds, declared that it crossed below the 5% threshold of Edenred's share capital and voting rights on June 4, following a sale of shares on the open market.
The Scottish asset management firm specified that it holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 11,840,299 Edenred shares, representing 4.99% of the capital and 4.93% of the voting rights of the group, which specializes in payment services and solutions for the working world.
Edenred SE is a leading digital services and payments platform and the everyday companion for people at work, connecting over 60 million employees and more than 2 million partner merchants in 44 countries via nearly 1 million corporate clients.
Edenred SE offers specific-purpose payment solutions for food (meal benefits), incentives (gift cards, employee engagement platforms), mobility (multi-energy, maintenance, toll, parking and commuter solutions) and corporate payments (virtual cards). These solutions enhance employee well-being and purchasing power, improve companies' attractiveness and efficiency, and vitalize the employment market and the local economy.
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