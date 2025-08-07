Baker Hughes announces its acquisition of Continental Disc Corporation (CDC) for $540m.
This acquisition strengthens Baker Hughes' valve offering with critical pressure management solutions, expanding its addressable market in flow control. CDC was previously owned by investment funds managed by Tinicum Incorporated.
Baker Hughes said the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to EPS, cash generation and margins for the Industrial & Energy Technology segment.
Baker Hughes acquires Continental Disc
Published on 08/07/2025 at 09:50 am EDT
