Baker Hughes reported net income attributable to the company of $609m in Q3 2025, down 20% y-o-y. This decline is mainly due to acquisition-related costs and accounting adjustments. Excluding exceptional items, adjusted net income was $678m, up slightly by 2% compared to the same period in 2024.



At the same time, adjusted EPS rose 3% to $0.68, while reported EPS fell to $0.61, from $0.77 a year earlier.



Revenue amounted to $7.01bn, up 1% y-o-y. This modest growth reflects contrasting dynamics between the group's two main divisions. Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) saw its revenues grow by 15%, driven by strong demand in LNG and power generation activities, while Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) recorded an 8% decline in sales. Equipment (OFSE) recorded an 8% decline in sales.



In terms of profitability, adjusted EBITDA reached $1.238bn, up 2% y-o-y. This performance was mainly driven by IET, whose EBITDA jumped 20% to $635m, while OFSE's EBITDA declined 12% to $671m, penalized by mix effects and a slowdown in Latin America and Europe.



Free cash flow, at $699m, was down 7% compared to Q3 2024, despite a significant improvement in operating cash flow during the quarter.



This strong third quarter demonstrates the effectiveness of our operational execution, the robustness of our model and the relevance of our portfolio, commented Lorenzo Simonelli, Chief Executive Officer. He also highlighted "the exceptional momentum of IET," with more than $4bn in new orders—one of the highest levels ever—and a record order backlog of $32.1bn for this division, up 3% sequentially.



On the strength of these favorable signs, the group now anticipates annual order volume to exceed the midpoint of its previous guidance.