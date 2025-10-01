Baker Hughes announced on Wednesday that it has been awarded a contract by engineering company Bechtel Energy to supply key liquefaction equipment for Sempra Infrastructure's Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project in Texas.



The contract covers four Frame 7 turbines associated with eight centrifugal compressors for two liquefaction trains, representing a nominal capacity of approximately 13 million tons per year. Two additional electric compressors will also be supplied for booster services, the company said.



Building on our successful collaboration with Baker Hughes on Port Arthur LNG Phase 1, we look forward to reaching new milestones together, Bechtel said.



Baker Hughes highlights the reliability, operational flexibility, and reduced carbon footprint of its solutions, which have already been successfully deployed in Phase 1.