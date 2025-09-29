Baker Hughes announces a major contract with Petrobras to supply up to 50 subsea tree systems and related services for offshore oil and gas production in Brazil.



Subsea trees are pieces of equipment installed on offshore wells that control production flow and ensure operational safety.



The group will manufacture standard subsea trees as well as distribution units, connectors, and vertical connection systems, complemented by surface control cabinets for monitoring from floating production and storage units.



Amerino Gatti, Executive Vice President of the Oilfield Services & Equipment division, emphasizes that this agreement opens up new growth opportunities in the Brazilian offshore market.



The equipment will be used in established fields such as Albacora, Jubarte, and Barracuda-Caratinga, as well as in new fields such as Mero and Buzios.



The project, which is part of Baker Hughes' localization strategy in Brazil, is scheduled to begin its procurement and manufacturing phases in Q3 2025.



















