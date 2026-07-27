Baker Hughes: strong operating profitability and sharply higher cash flow in the second quarter

Baker Hughes shares (+6.71% at $61.09) are posting one of the Nasdaq's biggest gains this Monday, a day after the company reported second-quarter 2026 results that comfortably beat Wall Street expectations. The performance was driven by tight operational discipline and a strong cash position. Revenue for the period came in at $6.74bn. While that marks a 2% year-over-year decline, it topped the analyst consensus of $6.51bn.

The pullback in revenue is mainly explained by a smaller consolidated perimeter, following the divestitures of two divisions:



- Precision Sensors & Instrumentation (PSI): high-precision measurement equipment for aerospace and energy.



- Surface Pressure Control (SPC): wellheads and safety systems for oil and gas extraction.



On profitability, net income at the Houston-based U.S. oilfield services group came in at $681m, down 3% year over year.



By contrast, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter came in at $0.64, up 2% year over year, beating the consensus of $0.49. UBS says the increase mainly reflects solid revenue and margin performance in the OFSE segment (Oilfield Services & Equipment).



Specifically, revenue in that division rose 7% to $3.451bn in the second quarter on a sequential basis. However, it fell 5% year over year due to the impact of the SPC divestiture and geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East. Those headwinds were partly offset by favorable FX in Latin America.



A record quarter for the Industrial Energy (IET) division



The quarter's main momentum came from the IET segment (Industrial & Energy Technology). CEO Lorenzo Simonelli hailed the strong showing: "The division delivered another outstanding quarter. Record order intake doubled year over year to reach $7.1bn, taking the backlog to an all-time high, up 19%. This performance was driven by sustained demand in electrical systems and LNG, with particularly strong momentum in power generation".



During the quarter, the group notably secured a major order from Venture Global LNG. Baker Hughes will provide a full liquefaction solution (6 trains representing 12 modules) for the CP2 LNG expansion project in Louisiana. The deal strengthens the group's role as a strategic partner to Venture Global across more than 100 million tons per year of production capacity (Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines sites).



Supported by rising demand, a growing pipeline of energy infrastructure projects, and expanded manufacturing capacity, the company raised its annual order outlook for the segment. Under its mid-term growth plan (Horizon 2), the annual order target is now raised to more than $45bn, up from more than $40bn previously.



Segment EBITDA came in at $605m, up 7% sequentially.



Operating profitability: a 14th straight quarter above targets



In addition, underlying operating performance remains solid. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $1.231bn, up 2% year over year. "It beat market estimates by 8%, while also landing above the top end of the company's guidance range. This marks the 14th consecutive quarter in which Baker Hughes has exceeded the midpoint of its EBITDA guidance", UBS noted.



The year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA was mainly driven by productivity gains, pricing strength, continued reductions in fixed costs, and FX. Those levers helped absorb inflationary pressures, lower volumes, shifts in business mix, and the loss of contribution from divested units (PSI and SPC).



Finally, the quarter's standout was cash generation. Free cash flow for the quarter surged to $1.109bn, a dramatic rebound from the $239m recorded a year ago in the same period.



On the back of that financial flexibility, the board confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share.



Outlook: caution for the third quarter



Despite the strong numbers, Baker Hughes is taking a measured stance for the rest of the year, Jefferies notes. For the third quarter, revenue is projected between $6.57bn and $7.17bn (a +1.9% quarter-over-quarter increase at the midpoint). EBITDA is expected between $1.12bn and $1.30bn (down 2.1% at the midpoint), implying a margin of about 17.5% at the midpoint.



In addition, revenue targets for the current fiscal year 2026 were tightened to a range of $26.65bn to $28.05bn, with the midpoint essentially unchanged at about $27.35bn. Likewise, the adjusted EBITDA range was refined to between $4.6bn and $5.1bn, keeping its midpoint unchanged at about $4.85bn.