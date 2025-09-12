Baker Hughes announces that it has been selected by Bechtel Energy to supply the main liquefaction equipment for Train 4 of NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG plant, located at the Port of Brownsville in Texas.



This contract is part of a framework agreement already signed for Trains 4 to 8.



The order includes two Frame 7 gas turbines and six centrifugal compressors, adding approximately 6 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas capacity.

Ganesh Ramaswamy, vice president of Baker Hughes' industrial and energy business, refers to it as "a key project for global energy security and sustainability."