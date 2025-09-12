Baker Hughes announces that it has been selected by Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) and Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) to supply subsea production and intelligent completion systems for Phase 3 of the strategic Sakarya gas field (Turkey).



The contract includes the delivery of deepwater horizontal tree systems with associated structures and controls for depths of 6,500 to 7,200 feet (approximately 2,000 to 2,200 meters).



Advanced completion technologies will enable optimized multi-zone control of underground operations.



Amerino Gatti, Executive Vice President, Oilfield Services & Equipment, emphasizes that this development "transforms Turkey's energy sector" and contributes to its energy security.



Deliveries and implementation will begin soon, in late 2025.

























