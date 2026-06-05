Bank of America nudges Airbus price target higher, shares gain

The analyst maintains a 'buy' rating on the European planemaker, raising the price target from 255 to 258 EUR. The stock is up 1.2% in Paris trading.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/05/2026 at 05:31 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Bank of America believes the upcoming business update scheduled for July 21 could prove to be a significant milestone, with the introduction of a medium-term framework for the Commercial Aircraft division.



BofA analysts argue that the market continues to underestimate the earnings potential of this segment. With production rates of 75 A320s and 12 A350s per month, Bank of America estimates the business's earning capacity at 14-16 billion EUR in EBIT before R&D. The A320 remains the primary contributor, while the A350 is expected to benefit from improved pricing and product mix.



The research firm considers R&D spending to be the main swing factor in the future framework. Assuming a conservative R&D expenditure of 3 to 4 billion EUR, an EBIT target of approximately 10 billion EUR appears achievable and even conservative to the bank.