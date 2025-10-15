Bank of America reported a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly earnings on Wednesday, an announcement that saw the US bank's stock rise more than 5% in pre-market trading.



The group announced net income of $8.5bn for Q3, or $1.06 per share, compared with $6.9bn (81 cents per share) a year ago.



By comparison, analysts had anticipated average EPS of 95 cents.



Total net banking income rose to $28.1bn, compared with $25.3bn a year earlier, exceeding the consensus estimate of $27.5bn, with revenues up in all four of its major business lines.



The retail banking division, the group's main business, recorded the least dynamic growth (+7%) behind investment banking (+43%), asset management (+10%) and market trading (+9%).



Net interest income, which reflects the difference between lending and deposit rates, rose 9% in Q3 to a record $15.2bn.



BofA shares, up 14% since the beginning of the year, were trading around 5.4% higher this morning in pre-market trading on Wall Street.