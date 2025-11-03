Bank of America reiterates its 'buy' rating on Deutsche Bank shares, while raising its target price to €36.5, after a solid Q3 that helped reinforce the credibility of the investor day, the next strong catalyst.



"The acceleration in the revenue trend sets the tone: market share gains in fixed income and foreign exchange, hedging gains, strong asset management flows, and a likely rebound in investment and corporate banking growth," it said.



Seeing the German bank as "in a strong position with a CET1 ratio of 14% in Q4 despite headwinds of 46 basis points," the broker forecasts distributions of €18bn by 2028, i.e. 30% of its market capitalization.