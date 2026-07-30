Bank of America Reiterates Its Rating on Airbus

The analyst reiterates its 'buy' rating on Airbus shares, with an unchanged price target of €258.

Bank of America believes the results released last night by Airbus highlight the European planemaker's solid operational execution, with adjusted EBIT of €2.4bn, 11% above the consensus, and free cash flow before customer financing of €1.3bn, up 34% versus expectations.



The research team reports that performance in the Commercial Aircraft segment, and especially in Defence & Space, reinforces its confidence in improving margins as the production ramp-up continues. According to the analyst, the targets presented at the CMD also support potential upside for the stock



With Airbus confirming its 2026 guidance, BofA believes the market will now focus on second-half execution.