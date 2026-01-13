Bank of America Slightly Lowers Its Target Price on EssilorLuxottica

Bank of America reiterates its "buy" recommendation on EssilorLuxottica, but lowers its price target by €5 to €337, following a reduction in its EPS forecasts by 3 to 5% (from 2025 onwards) due to slightly lower margin estimates.

"We are forecasting quarterly organic sales growth of 13%, kicking off three years of double-digit growth compared to EssilorLuxottica's historical performance and a sector average of single-digit growth," the broker notes.



BofA further anticipates a drop of approximately 270 basis points in gross margin in the second half of 2025 to 60% (-80 basis points in the first half), but only a decline in EBIT margin of around 150 basis points to 13.5% (more than 100 basis points of operating leverage).