For months, the Bank of England has navigated between the G7's highest inflation and a cooling labor market. Now, the risks have clearly shifted to one side.

As expected, the Bank of England cut rates by 25 basis points, bringing them down to 3.75%. The decision passed by a narrow majority (5 to 4). In a deeply divided committee, Andrew Bailey this time tipped the balance in favor of a cut.

The Bank of England is in a rather uncomfortable position. It faces the highest inflation among G7 countries and slowing growth. Since its last rate cut in August, however, the risks seem to have tilted to one side.

Indeed, November inflation figures released yesterday show a sharper-than-expected slowdown. Headline inflation came in at 3.2% year on year versus a 3.5% consensus, while core inflation - excluding food and energy - was 3.2% versus 3.4% expected.

This trend should continue in the coming months, allowing inflation to converge toward the 2% target. "This recent drop in inflation is part of a broader set of signals pointing to easing inflationary pressures. We expect headline inflation to be around 2% by May," ING's team anticipates.

Meanwhile, the deterioration in the labor market continues. The latest data, published Tuesday, show the unemployment rate at its highest level since 2021.

Job creation by category. Source: ING

Fiscal policy should also be a drag on growth in 2026, as the deficit is expected to be reduced by one percentage point.

All this means the Bank of England should continue cutting rates next year. Investors are pricing in an additional 25 basis points in 2026, likely in April. The case for a second cut was even strengthened by this week's data.

Today's decision was nevertheless perceived as hawkish. First, because some expected the committee to vote more decisively in favor of rate cuts following this week's data. Second, because the BoE gives no clear indication for the next meetings.

"We still think interest rates are on a downward path," explained BoE Governor Andrew Bailey in the statement accompanying the decision. "But with each reduction, the question of the scale of future cuts becomes trickier."

On the markets, this communication prompted roughly a 5 basis point rise in the UK 10-year and a slight dip in the FTSE 100 in London.