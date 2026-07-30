The Bank of England said its Monetary Policy Committee voted at yesterday's meeting to keep its key rate at 3.75%, by a six-to-three majority. Three members would have preferred a 0.25% increase to 4%.

"In response to events in the Middle East, crude oil and refined energy prices have remained volatile and higher than before the conflict", the committee noted, while adding that "the impact of the energy shock on the UK economy remains uncertain".



In its view, risks to the inflation outlook are skewed to the upside relative to its central projection, but there is still room for these prospects to change materially as events in the Middle East unfold.



The committee therefore judges it appropriate to keep the key rate at this meeting, but said it is "ready to act if necessary to ensure that consumer price inflation remains on track to reach the 2% target over the medium term".