Bank of England Leaves Benchmark Rate Unchanged

The Bank of England said its Monetary Policy Committee voted at its meeting the previous day to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.75%, by a margin of six votes to three. Three members would have preferred a 0.25 percentage point increase, to 4%.

'In response to events in the Middle East, crude oil and refined energy prices have remained volatile and higher than before the conflict,' the committee noted, adding, however, that 'the impact of the energy shock on the UK economy remains uncertain'.



In its view, the risks weighing on the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside relative to its central projection, but there is still room for that outlook to change meaningfully as events in the Middle East evolve.



The committee therefore believes it is appropriate to keep the benchmark rate unchanged at this meeting, but said it is 'ready to act if necessary to ensure that consumer price inflation remains on track to reach the 2% target over the medium term'.