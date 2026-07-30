Bank of England Leaves Benchmark Rate Unchanged
The Bank of England said its Monetary Policy Committee voted at its meeting the previous day to keep its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.75%, by a margin of six votes to three. Three members would have preferred a 0.25 percentage point increase, to 4%.
Published on 07/30/2026 at 07:09 am EDT
Contact us to request a correction
In its view, the risks weighing on the inflation outlook are tilted to the upside relative to its central projection, but there is still room for that outlook to change meaningfully as events in the Middle East evolve.
The committee therefore believes it is appropriate to keep the benchmark rate unchanged at this meeting, but said it is 'ready to act if necessary to ensure that consumer price inflation remains on track to reach the 2% target over the medium term'.