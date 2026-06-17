Bank of France Drastically Cuts 2026 Growth Forecast

In its June economic outlook, the Bank of France indicated that its baseline scenario now projects GDP growth of 0.5% for France in 2026, a downward revision of 0.4 percentage points compared to its March projections.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/17/2026 at 01:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"On one hand, oil prices have risen more than assumed in the March baseline scenario. More importantly, economic activity proved less resilient than anticipated in the first quarter of 2026 and is expected to remain relatively sluggish in the second quarter," the central bank explained.



The Bank of France nevertheless estimates that growth will rebound to 0.9% in 2027, and then to 1.2% in 2028, supported by a recovery in private domestic demand, particularly household consumption and business investment.



Consumer price outlooks, meanwhile, have been revised upward by 0.8 percentage points following the rise in oil prices. Total inflation (HICP) is expected to reach 2.5% in 2026, before receding to 1.7% in 2027 and 2028 as energy prices ease.



Finally, after a notable improvement in 2025, the public deficit is expected to widen slightly in 2026 in the absence of additional measures. Under the budgetary assumptions adopted by convention, the deficit would only see a limited reduction by the end of the projection horizon.