Banks negotiate $15bn financing for an Anthropic data center
Nexus Data Centers is in advanced talks to raise $15bn to finance a campus for Anthropic in Texas. Google would back the project by providing financial guarantees and supplying the chips needed for artificial intelligence infrastructure.
According to The Wall Street Journal, a banking consortium led by Morgan Stanley is negotiating the financing of a data center in Hubbard, Texas, being developed by Nexus Data Centers. The site includes a natural gas power plant with 1.6 gigawatts of capacity intended to power Anthropic's infrastructure. The project comes as big technology companies pour massive investment into meeting strong demand for artificial intelligence computing capacity.
Google is said to have agreed to guarantee several billion dollars tied to Anthropic's lease commitments and electricity contracts if the start-up defaults. Those guarantees would cover four data center leases as well as the electricity supply agreements linked to the site. In return, the group could secure a stake of about 20% in the data center and power generation project.
The financing package would include a $14bn bridge loan as well as a revolving credit facility. Anthropic plans to equip the site with TPU processors developed by Google and Broadcom, funded under a separate agreement struck with Broadcom. Anthropic declined to comment on the information, while Google and Morgan Stanley did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.
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