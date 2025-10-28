Barclays announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to acquire the US personal loan platform Best Egg for $800m in order to expand into the US consumer credit market, which the British bank considers promising.



Founded in 2013, Best Egg has already distributed more than $40bn to two million customers. This year alone, some $7bn in loans are expected to be granted through the platform.



"This acquisition marks a key step in our strategy to grow and diversify our retail banking business in the US," said Denny Nealon, CEO of Barclays US Consumer Bank.



"As a major player in personal lending, Best Egg offers us the opportunity to reach a larger number of US consumers through a solid platform that has proven successful for over ten years," he added.



The transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, is expected to be accretive to Barclays' EPS from FY 2027.