Bank of America reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Barclays shares, raising its target price to 435 pence, judging the British bank's valuation to be attractive relative to its sector.



We see room for outperformance thanks to internal measures, particularly regarding the allocation of risk-weighted assets in the UK and cost management, the broker said.



Including the growth potential linked to investment banking in the US, BofA sees room for Barclays to beat the consensus pre-tax profit (PBT) for 2026 by 5% to 6%.