Barclays Holds Over 5% of Worldline

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/12/2025 at 10:42 am EST

Barclays announced on Friday that it has crossed the 5% threshold in Worldline's share capital, now holding 5.001% of the capital and 4.32% of the voting rights.



In a financial notice, the British banking institution stated that as of Tuesday, December 9, it held just over 14.2 million shares in the payment technology specialist, following an off-market share acquisition and an increase in assimilated shareholdings.



Barclays further specified that it holds more than 5.3 million shares in the form of so-called "right to recall" contracts with no maturity date, as well as an additional 5.4 million shares through financial instruments such as "portfolio swap", "contracts for difference", and "equity swap".



This increase comes as Worldline's stock price hit a historic low of around 1.30 euro last Monday.