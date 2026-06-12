Barclays Marginally Raises Price Target for ADP

Barclays raised its price target for ADP on Friday from €134 to €135, while maintaining its overweight rating on the stock.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/12/2026 at 11:23 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a research note focused on European airport operators, the British bank highlighted that ADP shares currently reflect a significant discount due to political and regulatory uncertainties in France. However, the bank argues that the current valuation underestimates the potential of the group's other assets.



The London-based institution specifically noted that a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation reveals substantial value far beyond Paris-based aeronautical activities alone. This includes retail and dining businesses, real estate, and international holdings, all of which contribute significantly to the group's overall value.



A Positive Market Reaction



Barclays concluded that the current share price of the airport operator does not accurately reflect the diversity of its business mix.



Following these comments, ADP shares rose more than 3.7% to €106.1 on Friday afternoon on the Paris Stock Exchange. The stock also benefited from an announcement by its German peer Fraport (+5.9%), which reported a return to passenger traffic growth at Frankfurt Airport for the month of May.



Furthermore, the stock is benefiting from a positive trend across the broader aviation sector, driven by a decline in oil prices amid hopes for a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, which is being presented as imminent.