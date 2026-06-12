In a research note focused on European airport operators, the British bank highlighted that ADP shares currently reflect a significant discount due to political and regulatory uncertainties in France. However, the bank argues that the current valuation underestimates the potential of the group's other assets.
The London-based institution specifically noted that a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation reveals substantial value far beyond Paris-based aeronautical activities alone. This includes retail and dining businesses, real estate, and international holdings, all of which contribute significantly to the group's overall value.
A Positive Market Reaction
Barclays concluded that the current share price of the airport operator does not accurately reflect the diversity of its business mix.
Following these comments, ADP shares rose more than 3.7% to €106.1 on Friday afternoon on the Paris Stock Exchange. The stock also benefited from an announcement by its German peer Fraport (+5.9%), which reported a return to passenger traffic growth at Frankfurt Airport for the month of May.
Furthermore, the stock is benefiting from a positive trend across the broader aviation sector, driven by a decline in oil prices amid hopes for a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, which is being presented as imminent.
Aéroports de Paris develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2025, the Group handled more than 107 million passengers at Paris-CDG, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget, and c. 272 million passengers abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, Aéroports de Paris is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities, upgrading quality of services and developing retail and real estate businesses. Sales break down by activity as follows:
- supply of airport services (31.1%): air traffic management, intermodal transport and terminal management, installation of airport infrastructure, passenger check-in and transfer, baggage handling, aircraft handling (cleaning, guidance, assistance with positioning and start-up, loading and unloading of aircraft), etc.;
- operating sales areas and services (30.7%): shops, restaurants, banks, exchange offices, etc.;
- real estate management (5.1%): land and commercial real estate property leasing (businesses, offices, hotels, logistics buildings, etc.);
- other (33.1%): including international airport management, airport engineering services, specialized telecommunications services, etc.
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