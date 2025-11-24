Barclays has notified the AMF that, as of November 17, it has crossed the 5% threshold in Ubisoft's share capital, now holding indirectly 6,760,320 shares, each conferring a voting right. This represents 5.02% of the company's share capital and 4.55% of its voting rights.

The British banking institution specified that this threshold crossing resulted from the acquisition of Ubisoft shares on the market, as well as an increase in the number of shares in the video game publisher held through assimilation.