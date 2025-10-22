Barclays unveiled its Q3 results on Wednesday morning, which were broadly in line with expectations, but the prospect of new medium-term targets being presented in early 2026 propelled its shares to among the strongest risers on the STOXX Europe 600 index by mid-morning.



The British bank reported a 7% decline in taxable profit to £2,077m for the past quarter, compared with £2,232m a year ago, while analysts were expecting around £2,115m.



Its total net banking income rose 9% to £7,167m, compared with £6,547m in the same period in 2024, up 9%, this time above market expectations (£7,039m).



Return on equity (RoTE) fell to 10.6% during the quarter, compared with 12.3% a year earlier, but the bank said it should exceed 11% at the end of the financial year, compared with a previous forecast of "around 11%."



Another encouraging factor is that Barclays has promised to unveil new financial and operational targets for 2028 on February 10, when it presents its 2025 annual results.



Barclays shares rose more than 4% on the London Stock Exchange following these announcements.



