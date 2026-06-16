In a research note, the British bank argues that market sentiment surrounding the luxury automaker has improved recently, as evidenced by its 30% outperformance relative to the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index since March 20.

Focus on 2028: Forecast cuts already priced in

Barclays highlights that while the group's sales are expected to contract by 13% this year and 11% in 2027, growth should return in 2028 driven by the launch of new models, including the Macan successor, an electric version of the 718, and a SUV model positioned even higher than the Cayenne.

Beyond this strengthening activity and the absence of negative catalysts likely to penalize the stock, the London-based firm believes that the 17x P/E ratio for 2028 at which the stock trades already reflects a rich valuation.

Following these comments, the stock fell nearly 2% in late Tuesday morning trading, marking one of the weakest performances on the STOXX Europe 600 index.