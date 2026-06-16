In a research note, the British bank argues that market sentiment surrounding the luxury automaker has improved recently, as evidenced by its 30% outperformance relative to the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index since March 20.
Focus on 2028: Forecast cuts already priced in
Barclays highlights that while the group's sales are expected to contract by 13% this year and 11% in 2027, growth should return in 2028 driven by the launch of new models, including the Macan successor, an electric version of the 718, and a SUV model positioned even higher than the Cayenne.
Beyond this strengthening activity and the absence of negative catalysts likely to penalize the stock, the London-based firm believes that the 17x P/E ratio for 2028 at which the stock trades already reflects a rich valuation.
Following these comments, the stock fell nearly 2% in late Tuesday morning trading, marking one of the weakest performances on the STOXX Europe 600 index.
Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG (Porsche AG) is a Germany-based luxury automotive manufacturers company. The Company is engaged in performing development work and design engineering, including vehicle and engine construction. The Company sells vehicles in more than 120 countries worldwide through a network of more than 900 dealerships. In addition to its core product portfolio, it offers vehicle leasing and financing, flexible mobility solutions and various after-sales products and services.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.