Barclays upgrades Porsche, shares remain unmoved

Barclays raised its recommendation on Porsche shares on Tuesday from underweight to equal weight, while increasing its price target from €40 to €50.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/16/2026 at 05:23 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a research note, the British bank argues that market sentiment surrounding the luxury automaker has improved recently, as evidenced by its 30% outperformance relative to the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index since March 20.



Focus on 2028: Forecast cuts already priced in



Barclays highlights that while the group's sales are expected to contract by 13% this year and 11% in 2027, growth should return in 2028 driven by the launch of new models, including the Macan successor, an electric version of the 718, and a SUV model positioned even higher than the Cayenne.



Beyond this strengthening activity and the absence of negative catalysts likely to penalize the stock, the London-based firm believes that the 17x P/E ratio for 2028 at which the stock trades already reflects a rich valuation.



Following these comments, the stock fell nearly 2% in late Tuesday morning trading, marking one of the weakest performances on the STOXX Europe 600 index.