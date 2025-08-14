Barrick has demonstrated robust performance in Q2 25, driven by its focus on quality and innovation in gold and copper production. The company continues to excel in exploration, mine development, and operational efficiency. Strategic investments in cost discipline and capital management have positioned Barrick for sustained growth and profitability. Looking ahead, Barrick projects continued revenue and profit growth, supported by enhanced dividends and share buybacks.

Barrick Gold Corporation, based in Canada, is a leading producer of gold and copper, involved in production, sales, exploration, and mine development. The company has ownership interests in gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Cote d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. Additionally, Barrick owns copper mines in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia. Key operations include Nevada Gold Mines, Bulyanhulu, Hemlo, Jabal Sayid, Kibali, Loulo-Gounkoto, Lumwana, North Mara, Porgera, Pueblo Viejo, Tongon, Veladero, and Zaldivar.

The Bulyanhulu mine is situated in north-west Tanzania, 55 km south of Lake Victoria and 150 km southwest of Mwanza. Hemlo is an underground operation located north of Lake Superior, 35 km east of Marathon, Ontario. Barrick has approximately 17,500 employees. Operational distribution includes Carlin (22%), Cortez (13%), Pueblo Viejo (10%), Loulo-Gounkoto (10%), Turquoise Ridge (9%), North Mara (6%), Kibali (5%), Bulyanhulu (4%), Lumwana (6%), and other mines (15%). Geographically, operations are spread across the US (51%), Dominican Republic (11%), Mali (10%), Tanzania (10%), Zambia (8%), Argentina (5%), Cote d'Ivoire (3%), and Canada (2%).

Robust Q2 25 performance

Barrick released its Q2 25 results, with revenue up 16.5% y/y, reaching $3.7bn. This growth was driven mainly by higher gold and copper production as well as stronger commodity prices. EBITDA rose by 35.3% to $2.1bn, with margins expanding from 48.4% to 56.3%, aided by cost discipline and operational efficiency gains. Net profit increased by 119.2% to $811m.

Consistent dividend payout

Barrick Mining announced an enhanced Q2 25 dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 29, 2025. The company paid an annual dividend of $0.4 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.6%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 2.1% over the next three years. Alongside this, the company accelerated its share buyback initiative, repurchasing 13.5m shares in Q2, and a total of 21.2m shares since February 2025 for $411m. These actions underscore Barrick’s commitment to delivering greater returns to shareholders through both increased dividends and active capital management.

Improved gearing

Barrick reported a modest performance over FY 21-24, posting a revenue CAGR of 2.5%, which reached $12.9bn, primarily driven by higher gold and copper prices, improved production. However, EBITDA slightly declined at a CAGR of minus 1.5% to $6.2bn in FY 24, with a margin of 47.6%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 2.1% to $9.3bn in FY 24.

The CFO rose slightly from $4.4bn in FY 21 to $4.5bn in FY 24. In addition, total debt saw a modest decrease, from $5.5bn at end-FY 21 to $5.3bn at end-FY 24. This resulted in an improved total debt-to-equity ratio, declining from 1.7x to 1.6x.

In comparison, Kinross Gold Corporation, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 25.6% over the past three years to $5.2bn in FY 24. EBITDA surged at a CAGR of 47.8% to $2.6bn in FY 24. Net income rose at a CAGR of 62.5% to $949m.

Optimistic analyst views

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered strong returns of approximately 25.2%. In comparison, Kinross Gold’s stock has delivered higher returns of about 112.6%.

Barrick is currently trading at a P/E of 12.6x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $1.9, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 36.5x and in-line with that of Kinross Gold (12.7x). In terms of EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.5x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of $8.9bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 5.1x and Kinross Gold’s valuation of 5.8x.

Barrick is covered by 22 analysts, with 13 having ‘Buy’ ratings and nine having ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $27.1, implying 13.7% upside potential from its current level.

Analysts’ views are further supported by an anticipated EBITDA CAGR of 16.4% over FY 24-27, reaching $11.1bn, with margins expanding from 54.2% to 61.6% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 29.9%, reaching $4.7bn, with margins expanding from 16.6% to 26.1% in FY 27, with EPS expected to increase to $2.8 in FY 27 from $1.2 in FY 24. Likewise, analysts estimate EBITDA CAGR of 12% and net profit CAGR of 18.6% for Kinross Gold.

Overall, the company's strong performance in Q2 25 highlights its strategic focus on quality and innovation in gold and copper production. The company's commitment to operational efficiency, cost discipline, and capital management has positioned it for sustained growth and profitability. Enhanced dividends and share buybacks further demonstrate Barrick's dedication to delivering value to shareholders.

However, Barrick faces geopolitical risks, such as the temporary seizure of the Loulo-Gounkoto mine in Mali, operational risks from production interruptions, environmental and safety risks from managing tailings facilities, commodity price volatility affecting profitability, and social, governance, and ESG risks impacting its "social license to operate" and business continuity.