Barry Callebaut shares are up over 3% in Zurich today, after the chocolate maker released its FY 2024-25 results, including recurring operating profit (EBIT) of CHF 703.4m, up 6.4% in local currencies.



At nearly CHF14.8bn, sales jumped 49% in local currencies, driven by significant price increases to reflect the rise in cocoa bean prices, which Barry Callebaut manages through its cost-plus pricing model.



"Changes in customer behavior, weak consumption and the adapted prioritization strategy in the Global Cocoa division led to a 6.8% decline in sales volume, in line with forecasts," the Swiss group said.



Regarding FY 2025-26, it is focusing on debt reduction and preparing for a return to growth. In terms of profitability, it anticipates recurring EBIT growth in local currencies "in the low-to-mid single-digit range".