Barry Callebaut AG is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the food processing industry. The Company produces cocoa, chocolate and confectionery products for the food industry, from industrial food manufacturers to artisanal and professional users of chocolate, such as chocolatiers, pastry chefs, bakers, hotels, restaurants or caterer. Its manufacturing process involves all stages of the cocoa and chocolate value chain from the sourcing of raw materials to the delivery of the finished products. The Companyâs global activities are divided into four geographic-based segments: Global Cocoa, Europe, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The Company operates more than 50 chocolate and cocoa factories, and is present in over 30 countries. The Company operates Nyonkopa, a licensed buying company based in Ghana, as a subsidiary.