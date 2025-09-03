UBS highlights some improvements, although believes that, overall, the picture remains mixed. The analyst therefore maintains a neutral rating on the stock but raises his target price to 1,030 Swiss francs (from 900 Swiss francs).
The main challenge lies in volumes, while cash flow and earnings are reaching inflection points, UBS says.
"We see a risk related to continued stock price volatility, but the worst seems to be behind us," the research firm added.
The group now anticipates an overall decline of around 7% in volumes and a 'mid-to-high single-digit' increase in recurring EBIT in local currencies for FY 2024-25.
Barry Callebaut: UBS raises target price
Published on 09/03/2025 at 06:35 am EDT
