BASF announces the consolidation of its Asian polytetrahydrofuran (PolyTHF) business at its Caojing site in China and the closure of its production unit in Ulsan, South Korea, scheduled for 2026. This decision responds to the structural overcapacity in the global chemical fiber market.



The move is part of the "Winning Ways" strategy to review the global industrial footprint in order to improve competitiveness. BASF will continue to ensure a reliable supply of PolyTHF from its sites in Caojing, Ludwigshafen (Germany) and Geismar (US), with a total annual capacity of 250,000 tons.



PolyTHF is a key component in the production of spandex and elastane elastic fibers used in technical textiles and sportswear.