BASF announced on Thursday that it would ultimately retain its Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions (ECMS) business, believing it to be the "best owner" to grow it. This division, which will be spun off in 2023, is expected to generate €4bn in cumulative cash flow between 2024 and 2030, according to the German chemical group.



BASF has reaffirmed its medium-term financial targets, aiming for adjusted EBITDA of €10bn-12bn in 2028 in a favorable market environment, as well as cumulative free cash flow of over €12bn between 2025 and 2028.