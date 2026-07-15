BASF's higher 2026 targets snubbed by the stock market

BASF raised its 2026 earnings forecast on Wednesday after a second quarter that was "considerably" better than expected, with the German chemicals group benefiting from higher prices on top of increased volumes.

The Ludwigshafen-based group now says it expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), excluding special items, of between €6.9bn and €7.7bn. It had previously forecast results of €6.2bn to €7bn.



It also continues to project free cash flow of between €1.5bn and €2.3bn in 2026.



In a statement, the German chemicals maker said its preliminary second-quarter results show operating profit (EBIT excluding special items) of €2.4bn, versus €1.6bn a year earlier, a performance significantly above the analysts' consensus (€2.1bn).



Its preliminary results also point to negative free cash flow (FCF) of €200m, versus a positive balance of €500m in the second quarter of 2025.



Guidance already priced in by investors



Despite the upgraded targets, BASF shares were down nearly 4.2% on Wednesday, posting the biggest decline in Frankfurt's DAX index.



The midpoint of the new targets provided by the company, €7.3bn, appears to be perfectly in line with the consensus established by analysts.



Its FCF guidance, meanwhile, is below the average of €2.3bn expected by the market.



It is also worth noting that the stock had risen by around 10% since March amid upward revisions to revenue estimates by the financial community.



The group is due to publish its final results on Wednesday, July 29.