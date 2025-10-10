BASF and funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle in partnership with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) have entered into a binding transaction agreement for BASF's OEM coatings, automotive refinish coatings and surface treatment business (BASF Coatings).



The transaction has an enterprise value of €7.7bn and is expected to close in Q2 2026.



This transaction, together with the already completed divestment of the decorative paints business, values BASF's entire Coatings division at an enterprise value of €8.7bn.



BASF will also reinvest in the coatings business with a 40% stake and will receive pre-tax cash proceeds of approximately €5.8bn upon the transaction's closing.



BASF Coatings has a presence in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific. The company generated sales of approximately €3.8bn in 2024.



By retaining an equity stake, we are demonstrating our belief in the future value creation and growth potential of Coatings, BASF said.