BASF announces the start of production of the first chemicals at its Verbund site in Zhanjiang, southern China, marking a key milestone in its largest investment project, valued at approximately €8.7bn. The entire core of the complex is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.



As a reminder, the term 'Verbund site' is specific to BASF and refers to an integrated industrial site where different plants are interconnected to optimize the use of resources.



This start-up reinforces the group's 'local-for-local' strategy and consolidates its key activities in the fast-growing markets of China and Asia-Pacific. The site will include a steam cracker with an annual capacity of one million tons of ethylene and several downstream units.



Management says that the site will play a central role in BASF's sustainable growth in Asia, highlighting the company's long-term commitment to investing as close as possible to its customers.