BASF posted one of the sharpest declines on the DAX on Tuesday morning on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after Berenberg downgraded it, citing concerns about over-optimistic consensus forecasts.



At 11:00 a.m., the German chemical giant's share price was down 1.6% at €33.58, while the DAX was down 0.8%, putting it back in negative territory (-0.9%) since the beginning of the year.



In a note released this morning, Berenberg said it has downgraded the stock to "sell" from "hold", while reducing its target price to €37 from €44 previously.



Berenberg says that the group is managing its business portfolio fairly well, although the economic climate has become so unfavorable that this is unlikely to be enough to boost its share price, the broker warns.



As proof, the market barely reacted to last week's announcement of the sale of its automotive coatings and surface treatment division, which leads it to believe that the share price floor, currently around €40, could soon be breached, it points out.



Furthermore, industrial production in Germany remains weak, China, considered a key market, is unlikely to quickly resolve its overcapacity issues, and, above all, analysts' forecasts are currently far over-optimistic given the current economic reality, the analyst observes.