The Mitterrand family concert has reported to the AMF that, as of December 8, it has surpassed the threshold of 90% of Bassac's voting rights, jointly holding 13,889,395 shares representing 27,299,763 voting rights. This equates to 86.53% of the capital and 90.53% of the voting rights.

This threshold crossing follows the cancellation of treasury shares as part of the property developer's share buyback program. On this occasion, Moïse Mitterrand, through the companies he controls, also crossed the same threshold.