Bassac in Negotiations to Acquire Feu Vert Holding Company

Bassac has announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire 100% of the capital of Financière Ramsès I SAS, the holding company of Feu Vert, France's second-largest automotive maintenance network, which also operates in Spain and Portugal.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/19/2025 at 10:57 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"The company combines maintenance-repair services with the sale of parts and accessories. In its latest full fiscal year (2024-2025), the group generated revenues of 663 million euros," the real estate group specified.



Bassac added that this acquisition would be carried out from investment firm Alpha Private Equity, and is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.