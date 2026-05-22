Since joining the group in 2017, EXPERF has experienced sustained growth, doubling its revenue. It now operates a network of 28 branches and generated 42 million euros in revenue during the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The divestment of EXPERF aligns with Bastide's strategy of asset arbitrage and portfolio optimization. It will allow the group to crystallize the significant value created since the acquisition while strengthening its financial structure.

This all-cash transaction will support ongoing deleveraging efforts, reduce financial expenses, and improve the leverage ratio (post-IFRS 16), which is expected to stand slightly above 2.5x following the deal, compared to 2.77x at the end of 2025.

Given the expected deconsolidation date, this disposal will not have a significant impact on reported revenue for the current fiscal year (ending June 2026). The group maintains its revenue target of at least 510 million euros, with an operating margin of approximately 9.0%.