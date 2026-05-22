Bastide divests EXPERF subsidiary to Sapio Group

Bastide has announced the signing of an agreement to sell New Medical Concept, the holding company of French group EXPERF, which specializes in home infusion and nutrition, to Sapio Group. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/22/2026 at 01:10 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Since joining the group in 2017, EXPERF has experienced sustained growth, doubling its revenue. It now operates a network of 28 branches and generated 42 million euros in revenue during the 2024-2025 fiscal year.



The divestment of EXPERF aligns with Bastide's strategy of asset arbitrage and portfolio optimization. It will allow the group to crystallize the significant value created since the acquisition while strengthening its financial structure.



This all-cash transaction will support ongoing deleveraging efforts, reduce financial expenses, and improve the leverage ratio (post-IFRS 16), which is expected to stand slightly above 2.5x following the deal, compared to 2.77x at the end of 2025.



Given the expected deconsolidation date, this disposal will not have a significant impact on reported revenue for the current fiscal year (ending June 2026). The group maintains its revenue target of at least 510 million euros, with an operating margin of approximately 9.0%.