Bastide Le Confort Médical saw its shares climb by nearly 4% after the home healthcare provider reported a strong start to its 2025-26 fiscal year, with first-quarter revenue up 8% to EUR126.3 million (+8.3% organic growth).

Despite a 5% price cut affecting sleep apnea treatments since April 1, the company's home healthcare services--which account for 61.3% of total revenue--maintained a robust pace of organic growth at +10.7%.

The home support division also continued its upward trajectory, posting organic growth of 4.7%, "driven by the positive momentum across all activities and strong performance in the institutional segment," according to the company.

"This solid start to the year supports our cautious target for annual revenue of at least EUR510 million, coupled with a preserved margin of around 9%," Bastide stated, expressing confidence in its ability to further reduce debt levels.