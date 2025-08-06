Bayer surprised investors on Wednesday by stating that "all options are on the table" regarding the thorny glyphosate issue, which has been weighing on its financial results for several years now.



The German chemical and pharmaceutical group unveiled its final quarterly results this morning, in line with the preliminary figures presented last week, confirming a net loss of €199 million in the second quarter due to heavy provisions related to the case.



As previously announced, Bayer recorded additional charges of around €1.2bn for the quarter relating to legal proceedings involving glyphosate, a potentially carcinogenic compound, as well as approximately €530m in liabilities relating to PCBs, which are also suspected of posing a high toxicity risk.



'"We reaffirm our commitment to significantly reduce litigation risks by the end of 2026," CEO Bill Anderson said on Wednesday.



However, the CEO stressed that Bayer's strategy was not limited to the courts and that the company was now exploring other avenues to protect itself, with Anderson emphasizing that "all options are on the table."



These announcements overshadowed the strong performance of the pharmaceuticals division, which had led the company to raise its sales and profit forecasts last week.



Beyond the current success of this division, Bill Anderson said he was encouraged by the prospects for the commercialization of new drugs and the promise of its project portfolio ("pipeline").



'We are entering an important second half of the year, which will be marked by further progress in our strategic priorities, new product launches, but also by geopolitical factors and currency fluctuations that we will have to deal with," he warned.



Following these statements, Bayer shares fell about 4% on Wednesday morning on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the worst performances on the DAX index. However, the stock is still up 38% since the beginning of the year, thanks to hopes for a favorable ruling by the US Supreme Court in the glyphosate case.