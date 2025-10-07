Bayer and its subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics announce positive 36-month results from the Phase I trial of bemdaneprocel for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.



The experimental cell therapy bemdaneprocel continues to demonstrate a favorable safety profile at 36 months in Phase I trial participants.



The new 3-year data is an essential next step in evaluating long-term safety. While caution is warranted in interpreting positive trends in clinical outcomes, the early signals are there, particularly in the higher dose cohort, and the upcoming exPDite-2 clinical trial should provide further insight into the potential benefits, one of the study's principal investigators said.



The 36-month data from this Phase I study underscore our hope that bemdaneprocel could be a potentially meaningful and durable therapeutic option for treating people with Parkinson's disease, BlueRock Therapeutics said.